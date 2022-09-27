Northland volunteers head to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A crew of Northland volunteers are heading down to Florida to help relief efforts for those in the path of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane is currently a Category 3 storm, with damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is heading directly towards Florida’s Gulf Coast, with Tampa and Fort Myers directly in its path.

As the storm barrels towards the state, volunteers and power workers from the Northland are making their way south.

24 line workers, supervisors and mechanics from Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are heading to the Sunshine State Wednesday morning. About half a dozen Red Cross of Northern Minnesota volunteers are already in Florida, with more leaving Wednesday with an emergency vehicle.

One Northland volunteer is already getting supplies for people in the path of the hurricane.

“Well, it’s pretty busy, we’re gearing up for the storm, so we’re out shopping trying to get a lot of supplies bought,” Wendy Frederickson, from Virginia, Minnesota, said.

Frederickson has volunteered with the Red Cross for seven years, helping out with everything from hurricanes, to wildfires, to floods. She had been shopping at stores all day long.

“Buying supplies, gearing up, getting some food, some stationery, office supplies,” she said.

Her main job this go around is called procurement, or rounding up needed items for people that will be affected by Hurricane Ian. More volunteers from the Northern Minnesota chapter of the Red Cross will head to Florida this week.

“We’ve got people that are heading down for sheltering, our emergency response vehicle will be heading down primarily to do remote feeding,” Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the Northern Minnesota chapter of the Red Cross, said.

More and more volunteers are on standby across the state and country.

“We already have over a half dozen that have been deployed to Florida right now, we’ve got another, a significant number already on standby,” he said.

Those Northland volunteers are in Florida for a while, making sure people are fed and setting up shelter for those displaced by the storm.

“When the red cross deploys a volunteer to a disaster like that typically the expectation is it’s gonna be a least a two week deployment,” Williams said.

Williams said the Red Cross is giving people like Frederickson great experiences. Frederickson wanted to volunteer to help those in need.

“All the volunteers are like minded,” she continued, “we’re out here, we want to help the public.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.