Northland volunteers head to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

Wendy Frederickson, a Virginia native, made her way to Tampa to help with Hurricane Ian relief...
Wendy Frederickson, a Virginia native, made her way to Tampa to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.(Reporter: Mitchell Zimmermann)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A crew of Northland volunteers are heading down to Florida to help relief efforts for those in the path of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane is currently a Category 3 storm, with damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is heading directly towards Florida’s Gulf Coast, with Tampa and Fort Myers directly in its path.

As the storm barrels towards the state, volunteers and power workers from the Northland are making their way south.

24 line workers, supervisors and mechanics from Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are heading to the Sunshine State Wednesday morning. About half a dozen Red Cross of Northern Minnesota volunteers are already in Florida, with more leaving Wednesday with an emergency vehicle.

One Northland volunteer is already getting supplies for people in the path of the hurricane.

“Well, it’s pretty busy, we’re gearing up for the storm, so we’re out shopping trying to get a lot of supplies bought,” Wendy Frederickson, from Virginia, Minnesota, said.

Frederickson has volunteered with the Red Cross for seven years, helping out with everything from hurricanes, to wildfires, to floods. She had been shopping at stores all day long.

“Buying supplies, gearing up, getting some food, some stationery, office supplies,” she said.

Her main job this go around is called procurement, or rounding up needed items for people that will be affected by Hurricane Ian. More volunteers from the Northern Minnesota chapter of the Red Cross will head to Florida this week.

“We’ve got people that are heading down for sheltering, our emergency response vehicle will be heading down primarily to do remote feeding,” Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the Northern Minnesota chapter of the Red Cross, said.

More and more volunteers are on standby across the state and country.

“We already have over a half dozen that have been deployed to Florida right now, we’ve got another, a significant number already on standby,” he said.

Those Northland volunteers are in Florida for a while, making sure people are fed and setting up shelter for those displaced by the storm.

“When the red cross deploys a volunteer to a disaster like that typically the expectation is it’s gonna be a least a two week deployment,” Williams said.

Williams said the Red Cross is giving people like Frederickson great experiences. Frederickson wanted to volunteer to help those in need.

“All the volunteers are like minded,” she continued, “we’re out here, we want to help the public.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

Latest News

ESKO VS. CLOQUET
ESKO VS. CLOQUET
UMD VB
UMD VB
UMD FB
UMD FB
some big changes could be coming to highway 61 in two harbors in the next few years.
Roundabouts could come to Two Harbors in 2025
Anyone who's driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That's...
Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors