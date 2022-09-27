New sign unveiled, upgrades announced for Carl Gullo Park in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Exciting upgrades are coming to a park in Superior to further honor a local veteran.

A new sign was unveiled at the Carl Gullo Park in Superior’s East End Tuesday.

Gullo served in the U.S. Army, was named Superior Citizen of the Year in the 1980s, and was a beloved figure at Northwood Technical College.

The park was dedicated to Gullo 34 years ago and will soon get some much-needed upgrades.

Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle spearheaded the fundraising efforts.

“I am always impressed by what a close-knit and kind community Superior is, and once again they showed it here today,” Van Sickle said.

Gullo’s daughter attended Tuesday’s ceremony to help recognize the firefighters who adopted the park last year.

Some of the planned upgrades include resurfacing the hockey rinks, moving the playground, and adding bathrooms.

The additions will be implemented over the next two years.

