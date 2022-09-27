Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says

California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what had been a back bedroom.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (Gray News) – A man in California accused of living with the body of his dead roommate for the past four years was charged with identity theft in connection to writing forged checks from his account.

According to the Burke County District Attorney’s Office, family members reported to police in August that they had not seen or heard from Kevin Olson, 64, in about four years.

District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Olson’s relatives reported they had reached out to his roommate, Darren Pritle, 57, several times over the years, but Pritle always gave various excuses as to Olson’s absences.

From a series of interviews, officers determined Olson was last seen in October 2018.

According to bank records obtained by detectives, United States Navy retirement checks were deposited directly into Olson’s accounts each month, and the mortgage for his home continued to be paid.

Further investigation revealed about 50 checks had been written to Pirtle from the account since July 2019.

Ramsey said detectives compared the writing and signatures on the checks and determined they were forged.

Detectives searched Pritle’s home last week and found Olson’s body on the floor of what had been his back bedroom.

Based on the condition of the body, Ramsey said officers requested the assistance of the Department of Justice Crime Lab in Chico and anthropologists.

Investigators believe Olson died in late 2018. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears
Thousands upon thousands of Russian men are fleeing overseas to escape the draft.
Russians flee to escape war mobilization
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study