Duluth East takes down Proctor 2-0

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Duluth East Greyhounds went into Proctor and left with a 2-0 victory to move to 4-7-1 on the season.

The Hounds scored the first goal of the game just four minutes into the contest thanks to fantastic passing and a finish from Karyssa Clough. Tatum Snustad would go on to add the final goal of the game later in the first half.

The Proctor Rails drop to 2-9 on the season.

