Don’t tell Champ! New food for Bulldog hockey fans this season

DULUTH, MN -- The DECC showcased a new line of concession food that will be available at AMSOIL Arena for hungry UMD Bulldogs fans this hockey season Tuesday.

The new gourmet food options will include a peanut butter and jelly hot dog, an Oktoberfest pizza, which is similar to a Reuben, and the Sirloin Stacker Sandwich which features shaved beef, caramelized onions and Boursin cheese on a ciabatta bun.

These new food items were made possible through the DECC’s in-house chefs and kitchen team as well as local suppliers including Fraboni’s hot dogs and brats and Johnson’s Bakery buns.

New DECC pizza (Northern News Now)

“In general, I love that Bulldog hockey is our excuse at the DECC to show off other local things,” DECC Executive Director Daniel Hartman said.

The new food items will be available Saturday, October 1, when the UMD Bulldogs men’s hockey team host their season opener at 6 p.m.

“It’s a great way to show off all the local community that we have,” Hartman said. “I think that’s kind of fun!”

If you can’t make it to the game in-person, you can watch live on the My9 Sports Network.

Some of the other new food options include:

-Picnic Dog (hot dog, white bun, Top the Tater, shoestring chips, bacon crumble)

-Taco Dog (hot dog, white bun, taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa)

-Dill Dog (hot dog, white bun, dill spread, pickle, French onion crisps, dill)

-PB&J Dog (peanut butter, jelly, bacon crumbles)

New DECC sandwich (Northern News Now)

-Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese (DECC-made artichoke dip, white American cheese, and Johnson’s bakery sourdough, option to add chicken)

-Chicken Bowl (mashed potatoes, chicken tenders, corn, shredded cheddar, and gravy)

-Chicken Sandwich (breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun, Duluth spicy sauce)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.