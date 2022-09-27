City by City: Ely, Barnum, Bayfield

The new Ely Makers’ Market and Mixer will be held on the third Saturday of each month.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ely, MN- The Ely Folk School and Northern Lakes Arts Association are teaming up for the new Makers’ Market and Mixer. The community is invited to celebrate the change of season, crafts and each other. There will be locally made goods and live music. The Makers’ Market and Mixer will be held on the third Saturday of the month, from October through March, at the Ely Folk School.

Barnum, MN- Travelers will soon see a change in I-35 traffic. Cars will return to separated north and southbound lanes on Sept. 26. Motorists will see single-lane traffic until Friday as final touches are made to the shoulders. The off-ramp at Carlton County Road 6 to Barnum will remain closed due to unexpected delays, meaning occasional lane closures into October.

Bayfield, WI- Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area is celebrating its 75th ski season this winter. The hill is planning several community events to honor the milestone and wants to dig into the ski resort’s past. Part of the celebrations includes a fundraiser for $75,000 that will be used for youth programs and repairs.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email, to kbjr-newstips@gray.tv and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
lsz
Lake Superior Zoo moves forward with reconstruction plans
Reports from clubs across the region.
Trail by Trail: Chisholm, Minnesota, Gogebic County
City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork
City by City: Two Harbors, Hayward, Bigfork