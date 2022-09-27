Board: County-licensed bars, restaurants can serve alcohol earlier for Vikings’ London game

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN -- Bars and restaurants licensed by St. Louis County can start serving alcohol bright and early Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings play across the pond.

The Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in London.

Due to the time difference, the game’s start time is much earlier than usual, starting at 8:30 a.m. central time.

So, the St. Louis County Board voted Tuesday morning to allow bars and restaurants licensed by the county to start serving alcohol at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, so fans can get a drink while they watch.

Bars and restaurants in cities like Duluth get their liquor licenses through the city government, meaning they are not impacted by this decision.

The County Board made a similar decision the last time the Vikings played in London.

