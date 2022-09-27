Another freezing and frosty night ahead!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Temperatures will be taking yet another big dive tonight! We are expecting widespread freezing across northern Minnesota and some patchy freezing possible for Wisconsin. If anything we will at least see frost across the region as lows dip into the mid 20′s in some spots and around 32° in others. Clear skies and calm winds will aid in the temperature drop.

Freeze Warning (KBJR WX)

Tonight (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be able to climb into the upper 50′s with southerly winds 4-8mph. Should be a beautiful fall day.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will start out in the mid to upper 30′s, but climb our way back into the lower 60′s for highs. Expect partly sunny skies with a few spotty showers in Central Minnesota. Winds will remain southerly 5-15mph.

Thursday (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: High pressure remains to our east on Friday, but we will continue to see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with southerly winds 5-15mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.