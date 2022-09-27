3 men arrested for using saw to cut down, steal traffic lights from poles, deputies say

Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy...
Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy Naumenko were arrested and charged with grand theft.(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Three men in Florida have been charged after attempting to steal traffic lights using a saw, officials said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a detective was driving home around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a suspicious van stopped at an intersection with its headlights turned off.

The detective then noticed sparks coming from the area where traffic lights were in the process of being installed.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene, where they said they found three men using a saw to cut the traffic lights off the poles. By the time law enforcement arrived, the men had already successfully cut down three stop lights and placed them inside the van.

The sheriff’s office said all three men admitted to stealing the stop lights.

Officials said the traffic lights are valued at $5,000 each.

Deputies said 29-year-old Aaron Ward, 28-year-old James Donnelly, and 27-year-old Oleksiy Naumenko were arrested and charged with grand theft.

Authorities said the men were booked into the Hernando County Detention Center, each on a $2,000 bond.

Hernando County is located on Florida’s gulf coast, about 50 miles north of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashland, WI
Beloved Ashland restaurant re-opens after months of closure
A portion of Trail 2 through Gogebic County will now be closed.
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears
Thousands upon thousands of Russian men are fleeing overseas to escape the draft.
Russians flee to escape war mobilization
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study