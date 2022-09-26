Sawyer County investigates fatal vehicle fire

Sawyer County authorities are investigating after a person died in a vehicle fire Friday night September 23.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HUNTER, WI -- Sawyer County authorities are investigating after a person died in a vehicle fire Friday night September 23.

Law enforcement responded Sawyer County investigates fatal vehicle fire reports of a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter around 10:34 p.m.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found a vehicle in the road completely engulfed in flames and a person laying in the road also on fire.

The victim died at the scene.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff, their investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on River Road when it entered a ditch, hit a mailbox, and then swerved back into the road where it eventually caught fire.

Authorities have not named the victim as of Monday Sept. 26, afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

soccer 09/26
soccer 09/26
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Skateboarders ask Duluth city council for tourism tax money for new park
Monday night in Duluth, city council discussed their plan for distributing tourism tax money...
Duluth skateboarding community asks city council for better skate park funding
Bovey, MN
Invasive species in Canisteo Mine Pit the latest obstacle against outflow plans
City by City: 9/26/22
City by City: 9/26/22