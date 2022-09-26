TOWN OF HUNTER, WI -- Sawyer County authorities are investigating after a person died in a vehicle fire Friday night September 23.

Law enforcement responded Sawyer County investigates fatal vehicle fire reports of a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter around 10:34 p.m.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found a vehicle in the road completely engulfed in flames and a person laying in the road also on fire.

The victim died at the scene.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff, their investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on River Road when it entered a ditch, hit a mailbox, and then swerved back into the road where it eventually caught fire.

Authorities have not named the victim as of Monday Sept. 26, afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

