Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the 2019 death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan man accused of mutilating and killing a 25-year-old college student he met through a dating app has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing. He was accused of murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019.

Latunski met Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, through a dating app, WNEM reports. The 25-year-old was found murdered inside Latunski’s home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Bacon, 25, was found murdered inside the suspect's home after going missing on Christmas Eve in 2019.(Courtesy photo)

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski allegedly admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night. Latunski was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Mary Chartier, Latunski’s attorney, issued the following statement to WNEM:

“Mr. Latunski made the difficult decision to plead guilty in the tragic death of Mr. Bacon.

The law requires that attorneys must follow the objectives of clients found to be legally competent as it relates to decisions, such as pleading guilty, even if the attorneys believe that it is not in the best interests of the client.

We will continue to vigorously advocate for Mr. Latunski at the degree hearing and sentencing.”

