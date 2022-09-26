Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

The survey says 44% of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest...
Survey: 71% of workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, unveiled a plan to cancel some student debt.
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021,...
FAFSA season starts: What you need to know for financial aid
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage