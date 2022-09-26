First widespread freeze possible Wednesday morning

09/26/22 NNN AM WX
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT
TODAY: An area of low pressure continues to exit the Northland. A couple stray showers will be possible in the Arrowhead of MN and over NW WI with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Lows dip into the 30s for most locations with patchy frost and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

TUESDAY: High pressure brings clear skies and highs in the 50s. Widespread frost will be likely overnight with light winds, clear skies, and lows in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Highs reach the 50s with mostly clear skies. Patchy frost possible overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s and mostly clear skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON KBJR 6 FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

