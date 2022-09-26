First ever Pup Crawl marches into Canal Park

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- Dogs were paws-itively all the rage in Canal Park Sunday afternoon.

The day marked the first ever Pup Crawl of Duluth.

Organizers asked dog owners to bring their canines and explore Canal Park’s dog-friendly businesses.

Starting at Hoops Brewery, event-goers were given a map of different businesses involved in the pup crawl.

Beer, photo booths and treats for furry friends could be found all along the streets of Canal Park.

“We have a really great dog-loving community,” Linda Nervick, the event organizer said. “Right after COVID, a lot of the patios opened and became dog friendly and so we were watching this happen and thought well, let’s have some fun and put a dog publication together.”

The publication DogApproved.biz looks to help dog lovers discover dog-friendly businesses around western Lake Superior and hopes to create more events like Pup Crawl in the future.

