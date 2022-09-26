Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.

Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary.
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.
A family of geese stroll at sunset in the Upstate of South Carolina.(FOX Carolina News)
By Carly Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary.

The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting.

For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in that area by the year 2025.

With geese eating the crop before it can mature, scientists say euthanizing the animals is the only option.

If the plan is approved, about 300 adult geese would be removed starting next summer.

They’d be herded into pens during their flightless molting period and then humanely euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DULUTH, MN
New ‘jailhouse apartments’ slated to open up in January
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it

Latest News

Minnesota Department of Human Services (MN DHS)
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
A closer look inside the stalled negotiations between nurses union, local hospitals
Two families come together for one sole purpose.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
Chris Rubesch and Twin Ports nurses discuss their decision to vote to authorize a strike.
Twin Ports nurses’ next steps after strike vote