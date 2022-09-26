Amber Alert: Shooting suspect in California may be on run with daughter, police say

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, who is a suspect in a domestic fatal shooting in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(Gray News) - A Southern California woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident, and police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Officials issued an Amber Alert on Monday for the girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2. The pickup truck has distinctive stickers on the rear quarter panel that say “Pro-4X” and “animal.”

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anthony Graziano should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

