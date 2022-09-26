Amber Alert: Shooting suspect in California may be on run with daughter, police say

(Gray News) - A Southern California woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident, and police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Officials issued an Amber Alert on Monday for the girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2. The pickup truck has distinctive stickers on the rear quarter panel that say “Pro-4X” and “animal.”

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anthony Graziano should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

