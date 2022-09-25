Cold start to the week with frost likely Mon. & Tues. night, warmer highs by Friday

TONIGHT: The showers and isolated thunderstorms will come to an end through the early part of the evening as the occluded system moves away from the Great Lakes. With the strong low-pressure system and incoming high pressure, winds will continue to be breezy through the night from the northwest between 15-25 mph gusting up to 40 mph. With the winds coming from the northwest, temperatures will cool down to the lower to mid 40s, but not cold enough for frost. By midnight, the rain will be done and it will be mostly cloudy. High pressure will move in keeping the upcoming week sunny and dry, but frost is in the forecast to start the week.

MONDAY: High pressure will move across the Dakotas keeping the northern winds around for Monday. The winds will still be breezy from the north-northwest between 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Some clouds are likely for most of the Northland making it partly cloudy for most of the day. A lake effect shower could develop over the south shore mainly east of Ashland into the UP area during the morning hours. The next weather event that the Northland will endure is possible frost by nightfall. With the winds from the northwest, it’ll bring colder air to the area dropping the temperatures to the mid to upper 30s for lows. Frost is likely for northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin.

TUESDAY: High pressure over the Dakotas will continue to move south keeping the northern winds around for Tuesday. Fortunately, the winds will be calmer between 5-10 mph. All of the Northland will see beautiful sunshine, but cooler weather will stay with highs only in the mid to lower 50s. Some areas near the lake, especially along the south shore, could stay below 50 degrees for highs. Tuesday night will be another chance for frost, especially since it’ll be colder. Lows will fall to the mid to lower 30s which for most towns it’ll be the first freeze. By Wednesday, a warmup will occur bringing the Northland back to the upper 60s by Friday.

