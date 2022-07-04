Cass Lake man sentenced after drive-by shooting murder

William Headbird
William Headbird(Cass County, MN Sheriff's Office)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - William Headbird, 47, of Cass Lake has been sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison after a drive-by shooting that killed a man in July 2021.

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 2:45 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake, Minnesota. When law enforcement arrived on scene they discovered 34-year-old Diego Gasca was shot while standing in a yard at a house party. Officials said Gasca later died in the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital.

Headbird was sentenced Wednesday to 234 months on the charges of second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Gov. Tim Walz (D) signs One Minnesota Budget on May 24
Walz Rebate Checks scheduled to go to Minnesotans this fall
Robert James Cope
Iron Range man charged with shooting his brother
St. Luke's and Aspirus Health
St. Luke’s planning to partner with Aspirus Health
Generic Water
Fisherman who did not return home recovered from Leech Lake
Natalie Warren
Local figure skater to compete in national competition

Latest News

FinnFest returning to Duluth
FinnFest brings Nordic lifestyle to Duluth
MNA response to Aspirus merger with St. Lukes
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Minnesota native returns home as history-making pilot for Blue Angels
Alexis Beckett live at Park Point 5 miler