Cass Lake man sentenced after drive-by shooting murder

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - William Headbird, 47, of Cass Lake has been sentenced to 19 1/2 years in prison after a drive-by shooting that killed a man in July 2021.

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 2:45 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake, Minnesota. When law enforcement arrived on scene they discovered 34-year-old Diego Gasca was shot while standing in a yard at a house party. Officials said Gasca later died in the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital.

Headbird was sentenced Wednesday to 234 months on the charges of second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.