UPDATE: Gogebic County jury finds Pennsylvania man accused of 2021 murder ‘not guilty’ of all charges

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Pennsylvania man who was accused of killing one person and injuring another at a cabin in Gogebic County last year has been acquitted of all charges.

In the conclusion of an 8-day murder trial in Gogebic County Circuit Court, a jury found Nicholas Millard of Spring Mills, Pa. “not guilty” of all four felony charges against him: one count of homicide first degree-premeditated, one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearm.

Millard was arrested Dec. 24, 2021 after Gogebic County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to an early morning shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Township. When they arrived, they discovered two people had been shot. One, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco Township, was dead. The other, 22-year-old Austin Flecher of Irvine, Cal., was injured and taken to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital for treatment.

Millard was arraigned in Gogebic County District Court on Dec. 27, 2021 and held in Gogebic County jail on a $1 million bond. He was bound over to circuit court on Jan. 28, 2022. Millard’s jury trial began Monday Oct. 24.

Last published: 12/28/21 8:05 A.M. EASTERN TIME

Last published 12/24/2021

