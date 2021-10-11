Contact Us

Headquartered in Duluth’s Canal Park, Northern News Now, KBJR 6 and CBS 3 serve viewers and digital customers in the Twin Ports, Minnesota’s Iron Range and the north shore communities of Lake Superior as well as Northern Wisconsin and Michigan.

KBJR 6 signed on in the spring of 1954 and became an NBC affiliate in October of 1955. We are proud to serve our communities with the best in news, weather and sports. And we’re deeply involved in the communities we serve.

Northern News Now - KBJR 6 and CBS 3

246 South Lake Avenue

Duluth, MN 55802

Phone numbers:

Newsroom: 218-720-9666

Sports Scores: 218-720-6231

Sports Office: 218-720-6213

General Email Address

News Department: comments@kbjr6.com

Sports Department: sports@kbjr6.com

Weather Department: weather@kbjr6.com

Vice President & General Manager: Todd Wentworth

Chief Engineer: Bill Hackbarth

News Director: Matt McConico

Digital Content: Hayley Raatsi and Ben Lewer

Manager of Marketing and Community Relations: Ben Read

General Sales Manager: Joe Biondi

Speakers: If you are looking for a reporter or anchor to talk to a school class or emcee an event, contact News Director Matt McConico & Manager of Marketing and Community Relations Ben Read.

Closed Captioning

Northern News Now offers real-time closed captioning brought to you in part by the State of Minnesota for select newscasts, breaking events and special events.

Live Captioned Newscasts include:

6-7 a.m., Mon-Fri

News at 6 p.m., Mon-Fri

News at 10 p.m., Mon-Fri

For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods. Email preferred.

Email: closedcaption@kbjr6.com

Phone: 218-481-6157

Fax: 218-418-6199

For non-immediate closed captioning concerns:

Operations Manager: Jordan Sherman

246 S Lake Avenue

Duluth, MN 55802

Email: kbjr.caption@gray.tv

Phone: 218-481-6205

KBJR is a subsidiary of Gray Television Inc.

